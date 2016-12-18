Philly police: Would-be robbers shot in separate incidents

Philadelphia police say two would-be robbers became the victims when they were shot in separate incidents.

Police say a 30-year-old man who attempted to rob an auto repair shop was shot three times by the shop's owner. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The man is being treated at a hospital for wounds to his chest, right shoulder and buttocks. His condition wasn't immediately known.

About three hours later, authorities say a pizza deliveryman shot a 19-year-old man who tried to rob him.

WCAU-TV reports that the deliveryman shot the suspect in his lower left and right legs. He's in stable condition at a hospital.