Queen's new portrait features Prince Charles as guest star

LONDON — One is not amused. But the other one is.

Queen Elizabeth II's photographic portrait unveiled Sunday features a determined look ahead and perhaps the faintest whisper of a Mona Lisa smile.

The heir to her throne, Prince Charles, stands beside his seated mother, one hand propped in the pocket of his black dinner jacket, the other behind her back. Charles' downward gaze of smiling affection competes for attention with the queen's serious, forward focus.

Fashion photographer Nick Knight shot the image in May inside Windsor Castle before evening celebrations at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The queen wore a sea green and dove grey brocade dress by Angela Kelly.