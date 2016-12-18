The Latest: Titans fumble twice breaking no-turnover streak

The Latest on the NFL's 15th Sunday. (all times Eastern):

2:20 p.m.

The Titans had gone a franchise-record four straight games without a turnover.

They had two in the first half Sunday.

Rishard Matthews fumbled the ball away in the first quarter after hauling in a 35-yard pass from Marcus Mariota. Then in the second quarter, Mariota coughed up the ball while trying to escape the pocket.

Tennessee had been plus-eight in turnover differential over the past four games.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

2:10 p.m.

The Detroit Lions probably will be without top cornerback Darius Slay the rest of the way.

He aggravated a hamstring injury in the second quarter and his return is questionable.

The Giants had their top cornerback Janoris Jenkins leave earlier in the quarter with a back injury. His return also is questionable

— Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

2:05 p.m.

Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler has been benched for Tom Savage in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Osweiler was benched after throwing interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter to help Jacksonville take a 13-0 lead against the Texans, who are tied with the Titans for first place in the AFC South.

Osweiler has struggled in his first season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract to join the Texans from Denver.

He has 16 interceptions and 14 touchdown passes.

When Savage entered the game he received a loud ovation from the crowd, which had been booing Osweiler all afternoon.

— Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston

1:50 p.m.

The Steelers-Bengals rivalry remains as contentious as ever.

Cincinnati running back Jeremy Hill scored on a 4-yard run to put the Bengals up 17-3 Sunday.

Someone tossed a Steelers Terrible Towel on the field behind the end zone. Hill picked it up, tried to tear it, and then tossed it on the ground .

The Steelers knocked the Bengals out of the playoffs last season in a controversial 18-16 game.

— Joe Kay reporting from Cincinnati

1:40 p.m.

The Titans lost cornerback Jason McCourty to a chest injury midway through the first quarter of their game in Kansas City. He was questionable to return.

His injury leaves rookies Kevin Byard and LeShaun Sims to play alongside Rashad Johnson.

The Chiefs have already attacked the Tennessee secondary. Alex Smith hit Jeremy Maclin for a 44-yard reception that set up a touchdown run by the quarterback, giving Kansas City a 14-0 lead.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

1:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the fifth time in his eight-year career.

He passed the milestone with a 24-yard run on the Bills opening drive against the winless Cleveland Browns. McCoy began the game with 976 yards rushing.

The last time McCoy broke the 1,000-yard mark was in 2014, his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles, when he ran for 1,319 yards. McCoy also leads the NFL in averaging 5.25 yards per carry.

Knee and hamstring injuries limited McCoy to just 895 yards last season, his first in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade with the Eagles.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York

12:15 p.m.

Tyreek Hill is already warming up the Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The flashy rookie wide receiver lined up in the backfield on the Chiefs' second offensive play against Tennessee, started to his right as if it would be an option, then took an inside handoff and ran untouched 68 yards for a score. He even made a cutback that sent the last defender in his way sprawling to the turf.

The big play came moments after Hill recovered his own muff of a punt.

It was Hill's second TD rushing this season. He had already become the first rookie since Gale Sayers in 1965 with touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on punt and kickoff returns.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

1 p.m.

The Chicago Bears are playing one of the coldest home games in franchise history.

The game-time temperature for their matchup against Green Bay on Sunday was 11 degrees with a minus-4 wind chill.

Chicago hosted the Packers in 3-degree temperature and a minus-15 wind chill — the lowest ever for a Bears home game — on Dec. 18, 1983. The Bears' coldest home game, temperature-wise, was against Green Bay on Dec. 22, 2008, when it was 2 degrees with a minus-13 wind chill.

Green Bay, of course, played the coldest NFL game on record when it beat Dallas in the 1967 NFL championship game — the "Ice Bowl."

— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago

12 p.m.

Want to see the Titans-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium? There's still time, and it won't even break the holiday budget.

With an hour left before kickoff, the ticket site cheaptickets.com had four seats together in the upper corner of the stadium for $2 apiece — less than a cup of coffee at most places. Or, if you're willing to pony up double that, a family of four could sit in the upper deck right at the 50-yard line.

Of course, that's assuming you can handle the minus-15 wind chill.

Parking will still set you back $40.

The NFL's 15th Sunday opens with several early-afternoon matchups between teams in playoff position against those trying to finish on a good note or to keep their unlikely post-season hopes alive.

Green Bay travels to struggling Chicago, the 2-11 Jaguars play at Houston and the Steelers play Cincinnati. 5-7. Other 1 p.m. games include Browns-Bills, Lions-Giants, Eagles-Ravens, Colts-Vikings and Titans-Chiefs.

The best matchups are later, including the Patriots at the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. EST. Other late-afternoon games are Raiders-Chargers, 49ers-Falcons and Saints-Cardinals.

Tampa Bay travels to Dallas for the prime-time game.

