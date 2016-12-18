The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through botanical garden

KANEOHE, Hawaii — The latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Barack Obama began the second day of his annual Hawaiian holiday vacation with a mid-morning hike at the Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden.

The park is at the base of the Koolau mountain range on the east side of the island of Oahu and is comprised of 400 lush acres. The name Hoomaluhia translates to "a peaceful refuge" in native Hawaiian. The garden was established in 1982 and designed and built by the Army Corps of Engineers.