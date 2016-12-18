Trump tweets in advance of Electoral College vote
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is lashing out on Twitter in advance of the Electoral College vote. The president-elect says: "If my many supporters acted and threatened people like those who lost the election are doing, they would be scorned & called terrible names!"
The Electoral College is gathering Monday to formally elect Trump. GOP electors have been inundated with emails, phone calls and letters urging them to vote against Trump. And protests are planned across the country in state capitals where electors will meet.
In fact, Trump and his supporters have threatened people before. He frequently whipped up audiences at his huge rallies by railing against reporters, immigrants, Muslims and his critics. He repeatedly threatened news outlets with lawsuits. And he and his supporters have bombarded his critics on Twitter.