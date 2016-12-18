Trump tweets in advance of Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is lashing out on Twitter in advance of the Electoral College vote. The president-elect says: "If my many supporters acted and threatened people like those who lost the election are doing, they would be scorned & called terrible names!"

The Electoral College is gathering Monday to formally elect Trump. GOP electors have been inundated with emails, phone calls and letters urging them to vote against Trump. And protests are planned across the country in state capitals where electors will meet.