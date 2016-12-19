101-year-old UK man jailed for earlier child sex offences

LONDON — A 101-year-old confessed sex offender has been jailed for 13 years for crimes committed against young children in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ralph Clarke was sentenced Monday in Birmingham Crown Court. He had pleaded guilty to nine offences and been convicted of others as well, including indecent assault and indecency with a child.

Judge Richard Bond told Clarke that it was plain to see he had "no remorse whatsoever" despite his guilty pleas.