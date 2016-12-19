4 Kuwaitis detained in Iran released, to return home soon

KUWAIT CITY — Authorities in Kuwait say four Kuwaitis detained in Iran were released to the emirate's embassy in Tehran and soon will be returning home.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency on Monday quoted Khaled al-Jarallah, the oil-rich country's deputy minister of foreign affairs, as saying Iranian authorities were "positively co-operative ." Officials say they'll return to Kuwait on Tuesday.

Kuwaiti newspaper Alrai reported the four were on a fishing trip when they strayed into Iranian waters and were detained Friday.

Iranian media quoted Kuwaiti reports about the release, without elaborating.