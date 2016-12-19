4 Kuwaitis detained in Iran released, to return home soon
KUWAIT CITY — Authorities in Kuwait say four Kuwaitis detained in Iran were released to the emirate's embassy in Tehran and soon will be returning home.
The state-run Kuwait News Agency on Monday quoted Khaled al-Jarallah, the oil-rich country's deputy minister of foreign affairs, as saying Iranian authorities were "positively
Kuwaiti newspaper Alrai reported the four were on a fishing trip when they strayed into Iranian waters and were detained Friday.
Iranian media quoted Kuwaiti reports about the release, without elaborating.
Kuwait recalled its ambassador to Iran in January following attacks by protesters on two Saudi diplomatic posts in the Islamic Republic, though its embassy continues to operate. Those attacks came after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite cleric.