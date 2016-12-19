Albuquerque police seek suspect in man's gruesome death
A
A
Share via Email
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police in Albuquerque say they are seeking suspects connected with the death of a man whose decapitated and mutilated body was found behind a store on the city's northeast side.
Police spokesman officer Fred Duran said at a Monday news conference that investigators have tentatively identified the victim as a 42-year-old man and they are trying to locate his family.
The body was found early Saturday behind a Walmart store. The man was nude and had been castrated.
Duran said the cause of death isn't yet known.