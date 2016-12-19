Hit-and-run victim's husband shouts 'murderer' at suspect

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man wept as he was being arraigned in connection with a deadly hit-and-run, while his alleged victim's husband shouted "murderer" and had to be restrained.

In happened Monday in a Quincy courtroom. Ryan Brady is being held on $10,000 bail after pleading not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old struck 62-year-old Irina Hyde in Braintree on Thursday. Hyde had just left work and was walking across a street on her way home.

Brady was linked to the scene by car debris.

Hyde's husband, Tony, shouted "murderer" in court and later said he did not find the suspect's tears sincere.