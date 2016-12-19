India blames Pakistan-based insurgents for air base attack

NEW DELHI — Indian investigators say they've determined that the leader of a Pakistan-based militant group and three others should face trial for an attack on a military air base in northern India that left seven Indian soldiers dead last January.

The National Investigative Agency says it filed a charge sheet against the four on Monday. It says phone intercepts suggest that the four gunmen in the Jan. 2 attack came from Pakistan and were killed by Indian forces.

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan, but it is unlikely to extradite Maulana Masood Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammad group chief, and three other group members to face trial in India.