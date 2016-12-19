Iran's president lashes out at hard-liners over human rights

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's president has lashed out at the country's hard-liners, accusing them of ignoring human rights he said are enshrined in the constitution.

Without naming names, Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech that "some individuals do not like to hear about some of the articles" in the constitution and prefer to "ignore" the charter's Chapter 3 on the rights of the people.

He was referring to the part of the charter that was approved in 1979, supporting social and individual freedoms.

Rouhani spoke on Monday at the launch of a book compiling 120 articles on Iran's rights-related laws, codes and regulations, entitled "Charter of Citizenship Rights."