Main Kremlin party, Austria's right-wing party sign deal

MOSCOW — The main Kremlin party has signed a co-operation agreement with Austria's right-wing populist Freedom Party.

Sergei Zheleznyak, the deputy head of the United Russia party that has 343 seats in the 450-seat lower house of the Russian parliament, said Monday before signing the deal that a closer dialogue could help find solutions to problems such as security challenges and the migration crisis.

Zheleznyak noted a high level of support for the Freedom Party's Norbert Hofer in Austria's presidential election, who was defeated by left-leaning Alexander Van der Bellen in a presidential vote earlier this month.