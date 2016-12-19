Man charged in student's death accused of killing 2nd woman

NEWARK, N.J. — A man charged with murder in the death of a college student is now accused of killing another woman, authorities said.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2hYY8c6 ) on Sunday that Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 20, of Orange, is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Joanne Brown.

Wheeler-Weaver remained jailed Monday in lieu of $5 million bail. It's not known if he has retained an attorney.

Brown was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange, Murray said. A work crew found her body Dec. 5 at a vacant house in Orange.

Brown was strangled and apparently killed at the house, Murray said.

"The connection between the defendant and the victim remains under investigation," Murray added.

Wheeler-Weaver recently pleaded not guilty to murder in the strangulation death of 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, whose body was found Dec. 1 in West Orange. He's also charged with disturbing human remains.

Prosecutors have said Butler and Wheeler-Weaver were "acquainted" and encountered each other in Orange on Nov. 22. They have said there's no evidence they were dating.

Possible motives for both slayings have not been disclosed. Murray said the investigation into their deaths is ongoing and urged anyone with information on either death to contact her office.

