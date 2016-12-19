Moderate quakes cause 2 deaths, injuries, damage in Ecuador

LIMA, Peru — A series of moderate earthquakes rattled northwestern Ecuador before dawn Monday, causing two deaths, injuring 20 people and damaging dozens of structures.

President Rafael Correa said on his Twitter account that the quakes left some areas without electricity and prompted officials to close local schools.

Cracks opened in the walls of some homes, and some families spent the rest of the night outside.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the strongest of the quakes was a magnitude 5.4 shake at 2:11 a.m. (0711 GMT), about 12 miles (19 kilometres ) south-southwest of the coastal city of Esmeraldas. It was relatively close to the surface, just 6 miles (10 kilometres ) deep.

Authorities said a 75-year-old woman died of heart failure in Esmeraldas. No details were given on the other death.

Government emergency services reported 20 people hurt, five structures collapsed and 65 more damaged.