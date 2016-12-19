New York man to be sentenced in X-ray weapon plot

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York industrial mechanic convicted of attempting to produce a mobile X-ray device intended to kill Muslims is scheduled to be sentenced.

Fifty-two-year-old Glendon Scott Crawford, of Galway, also was convicted of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and distributing information about weapons of mass destruction. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison when he's sentenced Monday in federal court in Albany.

Co-defendant Eric Feight pleaded guilty to lesser charges of providing material support to terrorists and was sentenced last year to eight years in prison.