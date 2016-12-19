Officials: 2 people in vehicle in frigid Chicago-area pond

LYNWOOD, Ill. — Authorities believe two people are inside a vehicle that is completely submerged and stuck in silt in a frigid retention pond in a suburb south of Chicago.

Cook County emergency responders spent several hours Sunday trying to recover the vehicle from the pond in Lynwood, but had to stop because of sub-zero temperatures. Lynwood Fire Chief John Cobb says a police officer and diver were taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure.

Emergency responders expect to resume recovery efforts Monday morning, despite a wind chill advisory covering northern Illinois.

Crews found the vehicle about 30 feet underwater, but Cobb said they couldn't retrieve it because "it's buried in silt up to the doors."