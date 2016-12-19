Police suspect 4 deaths occurred during robbery in Chicago

CHICAGO — Police believe the fatal shooting of four people on Chicago's South Side happened during the course of a home invasion or robbery.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Sunday that people may have been selling narcotics from the home and that "individuals returned to rob occupants" there. Police found the deceased — two women and two men — on Saturday afternoon.

A fifth person was critically injured. A 2-year-old child wasn't hurt.

According to autopsies conducted Sunday, three of the victims were shot in the head and the fourth suffered multiple gunshot wounds.