Polish opposition criticized over recent protests

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's foreign minister has criticized anti-government protests of the past days, saying they are the work of frustrated opposition politicians who cannot accept their loss of power and the government's popularity.

Witold Waszczykowski spoke to a small number of foreign news outlets early Monday after days of political crisis and street protests. He noted that some Western media reported in "a strange way" what occurred.

In the largest parliamentary crisis in years, opposition lawmakers occupied the speaker's podium on Friday, blocking work on new legislation.