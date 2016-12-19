Russian military says 32 hurt in plane crash, but no deaths

MOSCOW — The Russian military says that one of its planes with 39 people on board crash-landed in the far north of the country, injuring 32.

The military said the plane, an Il-18 turboprop, crash-landed Monday near the town of Tiksi in the Yakutia region on the Laptev Sea in the Arctic.

It said in a statement that helicopters evacuated people from the crash site and that 32 were hospitalized, including 16 in grave condition.

Local officials in Yakutia said strong winds were the likely cause of the incident.