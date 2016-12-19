Scientist pleads guilty to taking trade secrets to China
A
A
Share via Email
HARTFORD, Conn. — A scientist has pleaded guilty to charges he stole sensitive documents from a Connecticut military contractor and transported them to China.
Yu Long waived his right to an indictment and pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in New Haven.
The 38-year-old Chinese citizen and legal permanent U.S. resident worked until 2014 as a senior engineer and scientist for United Technologies Research Center.
One of the counts was conspiracy to steal trade secrets knowing they would benefit a foreign government. The other count was unlawful export of U.S.
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Mary McCord says Long knew the documents would benefit China's