Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — A leading Israeli
The Israel Democracy Institute said Monday that the findings mirror the global trend of dissatisfaction and cynicism that helped propel Britain's exit from the European Union and the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.
Trust in the Knesset, or parliament, fell to 26.5
The survey interviewed 1,531 adults, broken down between Jewish and Arab respondents, last May. It had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points for the Jewish sample, and 6.6 points for its smaller Arab sample.