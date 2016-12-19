Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

JERUSALEM — A leading Israeli think-tank says its survey has found Israelis are increasingly losing faith in their government and most public institutions.

The Israel Democracy Institute said Monday that the findings mirror the global trend of dissatisfaction and cynicism that helped propel Britain's exit from the European Union and the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trust in the Knesset, or parliament, fell to 26.5 per cent from 35 per cent last year. Similarly, trust in the government fell to 27 per cent from 36 per cent , and three quarters of respondents now feel their politicians are detached.