The Latest: California electors seek election investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on California's meeting of the Electoral College (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

California's Electoral College has unanimously requested an independent investigation into the November election.

All 55 electors voted Monday to approve a motion by elector Christine Pelosi asking for an independent, bipartisan investigation into "Russian interference into our election and steps we can take to protect the integrity of our democracy going forward."

Pelosi says it's important that Congress conduct a thorough investigation and that information is declassified so everyone understands the facts and the country can improve its cybersecurity.

Pelosi is the daughter of California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat and leader of the House minority.

California's electors backed Hillary Clinton, the winner of the state's popular vote.

2:40 p.m.

California's 55 Electoral College members have cast their votes in favour of Democrat Hillary Clinton and her running mate, Tim Kaine.

The members met Monday afternoon at the state capitol . All were selected by Democratic officeholders or Democratic candidates for office. California's electors are pledged to vote for the winner of the state's popular vote, Hillary Clinton.

Electors placed markings on individual ballots, many taking pictures with their cellphones, before they were collected and returned to the podium, where the overall count was read aloud.

Clinton also won the national popular vote in the Nov. 8 election, but Republican Donald Trump won the formal electoral vote on Monday to be certified as the nation's 45th president.

1:20 p.m.

A couple of hundred protesters are gathering outside the California state capitol ahead of Monday's Electoral College meeting.

The rally was among dozens being held nationwide to urge electors to vote their conscience and reject the expected Electoral College win of President-elect Donald Trump.

Protesters held signs saying "Not My President," ''Dump Trump" and "Electoral College: Save U.S."

California's electors are pledged to vote for the winner of the state's popular vote, Hillary Clinton. A judge last week rejected an appeal by one elector seeking permission to cast his ballot for another candidate.