The Latest: Minnesota casts its 10 votes for Clinton

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on Minnesota electors gathering to cast their votes in the presidential contest (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Minnesota's 10 presidential electors have cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton.

Clinton won the state and the electors were pledged to support her, but Monday's vote at the Capitol wasn't without minor drama. One elector, Muhammad Abdurrahman, declined to back Clinton.

He was immediately replaced by an alternate and the vote was quickly finalized. It wasn't immediately clear why Abdurrahman didn't support Clinton, but he was a Bernie Sanders delegate at the Democratic National Convention.

Monday's meeting for electors nationwide triggered protests as some sought to deny Republican Donald Trump the 270 votes required for the presidency. Republican electors across the nation say they've been pressured to change their vote.

Clinton narrowly won Minnesota on Nov. 8, but dozens of anti-Trump protesters still attended Monday's vote. The demonstrators warned of the dangers of a Trump presidency and frequently interrupted the proceedings to urge electors to delay their vote until electors receive a briefing on possible Russian meddling in the election.

___

12:50 p.m.

A Minnesota elector has had his vote invalidated after declining to cast it for Hillary Clinton.

It wasn't immediately clear why Muhammad Abdurrahman didn't vote for Clinton as the state's electors met at the Capitol. But he was a delegate for Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention.

The electors are pledged to cast Minnesota's 10 electoral votes for Clinton since she won the state.

Abdurrahman was immediately replaced by an alternate who later voted for Clinton.

___

