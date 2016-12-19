The Latest: North Dakota electors back Trump

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on North Dakota's presidential electors: (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

North Dakota's three Republican presidential electors have cast their support for Donald Trump.

Some Trump opponents have responded to his victory with a move to persuade Electoral College voters to break with the results in their state.

That did not happen in North Dakota, where Trump was an easy winner over Hillary Clinton.

North Dakota has three of the 538 votes in the Electoral College, which elects the president and vice-president of the United States.

North Dakota's electors are John Olson of Bismarck, Bev Clayburgh of Grand Forks and Duane Mutch of Larimore.

Since North Dakota became a state in 1889, Republican candidates have swept its electoral votes in all but six presidential elections. No Democrat has carried the state since Lyndon B. Johnson did so in 1964.

___

4:01 a.m.

That apparently won't happen in North Dakota, where Trump was an easy winner over Hillary Clinton. One of the state's three electors, Bev Clayburgh, says Trump's margin was large enough that she shouldn't even consider not backing him.