The Latest: Obama tees off after briefing on assassination

HONOLULU — The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

During his vacation in Hawaii, President Barack Obama has been briefed by his national security team on the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

The president on Monday directed his team to give him updates as warranted.

After a morning workout, Obama headed to Lanikai, where he will play golf at Mid Pacific Country Club.

Obama has played golf at the club during his annual vacations to the islands. Last year, he sunk an impressive 40-foot putt on the 18th green that drew cheers from those watching from the road outside the course.

The president is teeing off with friends Bobby Titcomb, Greg Orme and Joe Paulsen.

___

10:35 a.m.

After spending more than an hour at the gym on a Marine Corps base, President Barack Obama's motorcade left to return to his rented vacation home in Hawaii.

Some people gathered on the side of the road Monday, waving and snapping pictures of the motorcade as it passed by.

A painted sign reading "Aloha Obama Ohana" sat at the entrance of the neighbourhood in the town of Kailua, where the president is staying while back home in Hawaii for vacation.

___

8:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting his day at the gym during his year-end vacation in Hawaii.

A partly overcast sky made for a hazy sunrise Monday as the president's motorcade travelled from his rented vacation home to a nearby Marine Corps base for the workout session.