The Latest: Trump holds new meetings as he weighs more picks

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump plans to meet with Robert Lighthizer, a former deputy U.S. trade representative in the Reagan administration, and Thad Allen, the retired Coast Guard commandant who oversaw the federal response to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.

Trump has yet to name his pick for U.S. Trade Representative.

Spokesman Jason Miller says Trump also will meet with R. Donahue Peebles, board chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Peebles is also founder, chairman and CEO of Peebles Corp., a real estate development and investment company.

The meetings will take place at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is spending the holiday week there with his family.

Trump also plans to meet with J. Christopher Reyes, co-chairman of Reyes Holdings, a Chicago-based beer and food distributor.

9:15 a.m.

President-elect Donald J. Trump has picked Vincent Viola as secretary of the Army. Viola is the founder of several businesses, including Virtu Financial, an electronic trading firm. He also owns the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In a statement Monday, Trump said Viola is "living proof of the American dream." Viola grew up in a family of Italian immigrants in Brooklyn. His father worked as a truck driver.

Viola is a 1977 West Point graduate. He trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. He is a graduate of New York Law School. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the creation of the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.