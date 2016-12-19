The Latest: Michigan's 16 electors vote for Donald Trump

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Electoral College vote in Michigan (all times local):

2:19 p.m.

Electors in Michigan have cast their 16 votes for President-elect Donald Trump.

It's the first time a Republican presidential nominee has captured Michigan since 1988.

The 16 electors include one from each congressional district in the state and two at-large. Electoral College members are meeting in capitals across the country Monday to cast their votes for president.

Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan on Nov. 8, and Michigan requires Electoral College members to vote according to that result. In some states, electors are unbound. But if a Michigan elector doesn't follow the statewide result, they are considered to have resigned and are immediately replaced.

Anti-Trump protesters outside the Senate chamber chanted nonstop during the event.

1:20 p.m.

Protesters are inside the Michigan Capitol, loudly denouncing Donald Trump before electors meet in the Senate chamber to vote for the Republican president-elect.

Dozens of people holding anti-Trump signs rallied on the Capitol steps in 17-degree weather Monday before taking their shouts inside the warmer building. They're calling Trump a "racist" and a "sexist," and they want him to "go away."

Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan in the Nov. 8 election. Electors now are poised to give him Michigan's 16 votes. Electoral College members are meeting in state capitals across the country to cast their votes for president.

In some states, electors are unbound. But if a Michigan elector doesn't follow the statewide result, they are considered to have resigned and are immediately replaced.

6:30 a.m.

Electors in Michigan are poised to vote for GOP President-elect Donald Trump.

The 16 in Michigan — one from each congressional district and two at-large — are among the Electoral College members who will meet at state capitals across the country on Monday to cast their votes for president.

Michigan requires its members convening in Lansing to vote according to the results of the Michigan's presidential election. Trump narrowly defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the race. Electors surveyed by The Associated Press ahead of the vote say they support him.