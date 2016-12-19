Vietnam jails 2 activists for attempted subversion

HANOI, Vietnam — A court in northern Vietnam sentenced two activists to more than 10 years in prison each for attempted subversion.

Tran Anh Kim and Le Thanh Tung were convicted of attempting to overthrow the communist government by setting up "reactionary group in the name of national force for democracy" and were sentenced respectively to 13 years and 12 years at the one-day trial in Thai Binh province Friday.

State-run online newspaper Vietnamnet reported they also must serve 4 years of house arrest after their prison terms end.

Kim, 67, is a former army officer who had been sentenced previously for violating national security law.