10 Chinese men charged with drug smuggling in Australia
SYDNEY, Australia — Ten Chinese nationals were charged on Tuesday with drug smuggling in Australia after officials said they found a stash of cocaine worth more than 60 million Australian dollars ($44 million) on their ship.
The 10 crew members, all men aged between 23 and 50, were charged with attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug. If convicted, they could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.