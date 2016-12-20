3 Albanian officials challenged over criminal records

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian prosecutors have asked election authorities to cancel the mandates of two lawmakers and a mayor because of their criminal records.

It would be the first such action taken under a law passed last year that bars people with criminal records from holding public office or most civil service jobs.

A statement by prosecutors Tuesday says Dashamir Tahiri of the main opposition Democratic Party, Shkelqim Selami of the Socialist Movement for Integration and Kavaja Mayor Elvis Roshi should leave their posts.