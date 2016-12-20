3 Albanian officials challenged over criminal records
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian prosecutors have asked election authorities to cancel the mandates of two lawmakers and a mayor because of their criminal records.
It would be the first such action taken under a law passed last year that bars people with criminal records from holding public office or most civil service jobs.
A statement by prosecutors Tuesday says Dashamir Tahiri of the main opposition Democratic Party, Shkelqim Selami of the Socialist Movement for Integration and Kavaja Mayor Elvis Roshi should leave their posts.
The statement cites their criminal convictions in Italy, including for money laundering and human and drug trafficking. All three officials have denied that they have criminal records.