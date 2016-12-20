Argentine president undergoes vocal cord surgery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's president has undergone a brief surgery to extract a polyp in a vocal cord that caused him difficulty speaking.

The presidency said Tuesday that Mauricio Macri had a 10-minute procedure at an ear, nose and throat doctor's office in Buenos Aires. He then returned to the presidential palace to continue with his duties.

The 57-year-old president underwent knee surgery in June and was also briefly hospitalized for an irregular heartbeat. In February, he was forced to rest after he cracked a rib playing with his young daughter.