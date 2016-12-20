Attack on aid distribution point inside Mosul kills 3

Mustafa al-Khatib, manager of the organization Faza, said the attack occurred as workers were distributing food and fuel and that clashes between IS and Iraqi forces followed the attack.

Civilians inside Mosul trapped along the front lines say their supplies of food and water are dwindling as the pace of the operation slows. The U.N. estimated thousands of civilians are out of reach of most aid organizations because of their proximity to front-line clashes. Mosul is estimated to be home to some one million people despite being under militant rule for more than two years.