Australia and France sign deal to build 12 submarines
SYDNEY, Australia — Australia and France signed an agreement Tuesday to build the world's largest diesel-electric submarines in the Australian industrial town of Adelaide.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and French
Turnbull described the 56 billion Australian dollar ($41 billion) contract to build 12 subs as the largest capital project in Australia's history. The contract is also DCNS's largest outside France.
A workforce of 2,800 people will begin building the first sub in an Adelaide shipyard in 2022.
"Security is uncertain around the world and that is why we are re-equipping our navy and our
France beat German and Japanese rivals to secure the Australian contract in April.
France offered the Australians a diesel-electric version of the Barracuda-class nuclear submarine under construction for the French navy. Japan proposed a longer version of its Soryu-class diesel-powered propulsion system with advanced stealth capabilities.
Germany, which had publicly offered to build the entire fleet in Adelaide for AU$20 billion — less than half the navy's expected cost — offered a larger variation of its Type 214 submarine made for Australian specifications called a Type 216. It promoted as its edge over competitors its partnership with German engineering firm Siemens which would have provided the submarines' software and promised to create a digital shipbuilding
The French bid offered the same pump jet propulsion that gave its nuclear submarines their advanced stealth capacity. Other diesel-electric submarines are too small to be fitted with the same stern-heavy technology.
Australia's Shortfin Barracuda Block1A will be 97
Australia already has one of the world's largest conventional submarines, the Australia-built Collins class, and the navy insisted that its replacement at least match its range of 12,000 nautical miles (22,000