Austria: Moroccan investigated for possible terrorist links
VIENNA — Austrian public prosecutors say they are investigating a Moroccan asylum-seeker suspected of "participation in a terrorist organization."
A statement from the Salzburg prosecutor's office says police received information that the suspect and others discussed planning "an apparent terrorist attack" in Salzburg over the Christmas or New Year period.
The statement issued Tuesday says that a search of the suspect's quarters in a migrant
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested Monday. He is not being identified in line with Austrian confidentiality laws.