Austrian police: 10 arrested in human-smuggling ring bust

VIENNA — Austrian police say they have arrested 10 Turkish nationals suspected of being part of an international human smuggling network that slipped around 10,000 people into Europe over the past decade.

State broadcaster ORF cites police and Interior Ministry officials as saying the ring earned around 15 million euros ($15.6 million) through its activities.

ORF said Tuesday that three main suspects are still being sought. It quoted police officials as saying Monday that some of those in custody already have been tried and sentenced, but gave no details.