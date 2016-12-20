Belgian police make arrest, seize weapons in Brussels raid

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities said Tuesday that they have charged a person with weapons offences after seizing a number of arms and computer materials in a raid in suburban Brussels.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said in a statement that no terror charges had been laid against the person — identified only as A.B. in keeping with Belgian legal practice — who is known to police for theft and assault.

The search was launched in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood on Monday and "aimed at a person suspected of being in possession of arms and explosives and who was thought to have made threats of a terrorist nature."

An explosives team was called in to deal with a suspect package, but no explosives were found.