Belgian police make arrest, seize weapons in Brussels raid
BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities said Tuesday that they have charged a person with weapons
The Brussels prosecutor's office said in a statement that no terror charges had been laid against the person — identified only as A.B. in keeping with Belgian legal practice — who is known to police for theft and assault.
The search was launched in the Schaerbeek
An explosives team was called in to deal with a suspect package, but no explosives were found.
Belgian police and the military have been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and on the subway on March 22.