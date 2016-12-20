Deadly counterfeit lotion kills 58 in Russian city

MOSCOW — Russian health officials say at least 58 people have died in a Siberian city from methanol poisoning after consuming counterfeit bath lotion.

The death toll in Irkutsk, Russia's six-largest city with a population of 1.1 million, has been rising since Sunday.

The local health department said Tuesday that 58 have died of poisoning with deadly methanol contained in the lotion, and nearly 40 others remain hospitalized.

Bottles with the lotion carried warnings that they weren't for internal use, but labels said the product contained ethyl alcohol rather than deadly methanol.