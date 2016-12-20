Ecuador indigenous group detains 11 government soldiers
LIMA, Peru — An indigenous group in northeast Ecuador says it has detained 11 soldiers who were travelling through its territory in a canoe amid tensions with the government over land and mining disputes.
The Kichwa de Sarayaku have posted a statement on their
President Rafael Correa told reporters Tuesday that the detention amounts to an illegal kidnapping.
The Kichwa say they acted in the context of a national emergency declared by Correa after members of another indigenous group attacked a Chinese mining site they say encroaches on their territory.
The Kichwa statement says the emergency decree "threatens the existence, peace and liberty of indigenous peoples."