EPA doesn't have to set water limits for 2 fertilizers

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge has given the Environmental Protection Agency more time to work with states on limiting runoff of chemicals blamed for oxygen-depleted "dead zones" in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere.

Scientists say nitrogen and phosphorus carried down the Mississippi River stimulate plankton blooms in the Gulf. The plankton die and sink. Summer's water is so still that their decomposition uses oxygen until there's too little to support life.

The chemicals have numerous sources, including sewage and runoff from farms and lawns.