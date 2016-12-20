Explosion rips fireworks market outside Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — An explosion has ripped through Mexico's best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital.

Images broadcast by Milenio TV on Tuesday afternoon show a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky above the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico.

There was no immediate official word on possible injuries.

In 2005, a fire engulfed the same market, touching off a chain of explosions that levelled hundreds of stalls just ahead of Mexico's Independence Day. A similar fire at the San Pablito Market also destroyed hundreds of stands in September 2006.