Gambia US ambassador recalled after urging power handover

DAKAR, Senegal — Gambia's ambassador to the United States says he is being recalled, a week after urging President Yahya Jammeh to respect election results and peacefully hand over power.

In a letter seen Tuesday, Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye again calls on Jammeh to respect the will of the Gambian people and accept his loss to Adama Barrow in the Dec. 1 vote.

Jammeh initially conceded defeat but later denounced the election results and called for a new vote.

Faye has said Jammeh's reversal put Gambia on a dangerous path.