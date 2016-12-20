Haiti panel orders partial audit of presidential vote

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A Haitian electoral court on Tuesday ordered authorities to test the reliability of last month's disputed presidential election results by conducting a random sample of vote count sheets.

The early Tuesday ruling by the National Electoral Litigation Office ordered an immediate audit of 12 per cent of vote tallies nationwide, watched by Haitian and international monitors. The panel's binding decision said the partial review was necessary to "shine a light" on the tabulation process at a warehouse computer centre in Port-au-Prince.

It declined a full recount or other measures sought by lawyers for three losing candidates alleging electoral fraud and errors in the vote-counting process. Among other complaints, the lawyers have asserted that some tally sheets were unfairly authorized even though voters didn't sign their ballots or mark them with fingerprints.

The decision to partially audit the tally sheets was trumpeted as a victory by factions that contested preliminary results showing a landslide win for the candidate backed by ex-President Michel Martelly.

"The ruling is a significant achievement. It's a triumph for justice and reason," said Axene Joseph, a lawyer who represents the Fanmi Lavalas party of fourth place presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse.

But the Tet Kale party of winning candidate Jovenel Moise expressed exasperation with the partial audit, which they assert is illegal and a waste of time. Preliminary results issued late last month showed Moise easily winning a Nov. 20 election redo against 26 rivals, topping the nearest challenger by more than 385,000 votes.

"No illegal procedure undertaken by the defeated at the CEP is capable of modifying the results of the people's vote," said party spokesman Renald Luberice.

Tuesday's decision comes nine days before a deadline for publication of final results by Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council, known as the CEP.

The panel of judges did not set a date by which the partial review must be completed, leading some Haitians to question whether final election results could actually be delivered on a Dec. 29 deadline.

"It seems like this election will go on until the end of time," said university student Odney Paret, who is studying accounting at a private school in Port-au-Prince.

Haiti's electoral cycle began last year, but results of an October 2015 presidential vote showing Moise in the top spot were annulled after a special commission reported finding what appeared to be significant fraud and misconduct.

The redo election last month had a participation rate of just 21 per cent .

___