Homeowner charged in firefighter's death to get new lawyer

Lester Parker appears for his arraignment in Butler County Court, with his attorney Richard Hyde, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 in Hamilton, Ohio. Parker, the owner of property where a house fire led to an Ohio firefighter's death nearly a year ago pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson and murder. (Greg Lynch/The Journal-News via AP)

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio homeowner is getting a new lawyer as he faces charges of murder and aggravated arson in the death of a firefighter last year.

Lester Parker has pleaded not guilty in the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman (WOHL'-tur-man).

The 66-year-old Parker on Monday told a judge he didn't have the money to retain an attorney and asked that a public defender be appointed to him. Parker says he only has limited income from social security. Parker's lawyer, Richard Hyde, confirms that he hasn't been retained.

Wolterman crashed through a floor and was killed on Dec. 28 after responding to a house fire.

Authorities later said the fire had been ruled an arson and Wolterman's death was being investigated as a homicide.

Parker remains jailed on $500,000 bond.

