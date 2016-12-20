Homeowner charged in firefighter's death to get new lawyer

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio homeowner is getting a new lawyer as he faces charges of murder and aggravated arson in the death of a firefighter last year.

Lester Parker has pleaded not guilty in the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman (WOHL'-tur-man).

The 66-year-old Parker on Monday told a judge he didn't have the money to retain an attorney and asked that a public defender be appointed to him. Parker says he only has limited income from social security. Parker's lawyer, Richard Hyde, confirms that he hasn't been retained.

Wolterman crashed through a floor and was killed on Dec. 28 after responding to a house fire.

Authorities later said the fire had been ruled an arson and Wolterman's death was being investigated as a homicide.