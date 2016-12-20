Israeli police arrest associate of tycoon in bribery case

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say they have arrested a top associate of a prominent billionaire businessman in connection with an international investigation into suspected bribery of an official in Guinea.

Police say they apprehended Asher Avidan on Monday. He is a former official in Israel's Foreign Ministry and heads mining operations for businessman Beny Steinmetz's company BSGR. Steinmetz, an Israeli-born businessman and global player in the diamond-mining industry, was arrested in Israel on Sunday.