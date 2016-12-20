Marine helping accident victim killed on California freeway

LOMA LINDA, Calif. — A Marine who stopped to help a driver in a rollover crash was struck and killed on Interstate 10 in Southern California.

Twenty-nine-year-old Enrico Antonio Rojo was driving his family to an airport early Monday when he stopped because a woman's car had flipped onto its roof.

Redlands Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Topoleski tells the San Bernardino Sun (http://bit.ly/2hWIdrH) that the Marine made a comment to his family that he had to help.

A short time later he was struck by another car, which stayed at the scene.

Topoleski says the driver and passenger in that car were shaken up.