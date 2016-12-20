Michigan AG: More charges coming in Flint water probe

FLINT, Mich. — The Michigan attorney general is announcing more criminal charges in the Flint water investigation.

Attorney General Bill Schuette (SHU'-tee) has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday. Nine people so far have been charged in an investigation of Flint's lead-tainted water system and an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

Those nine are eight current or former state employees and a Flint water plant employee.

In October, an attorney for Nick Lyon, the head of the Michigan health department, said his client is a target of Schuette's investigation. Lyon hasn't been charged and still leads the agency.