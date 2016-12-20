Milan mayor returns to work after declaring his innocent

ROME — Milan's mayor is back at work after declaring his innocence over a probe of construction contracts.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala voluntarily suspended himself from the job last week after media reported he was a suspect in an investigation around the Expo 2015 World Fair, which Milan hosted.

After his lawyers met with prosecutors, Sala concluded he could properly do his job.

Sala announced on Facebook Tuesday he was going back to the job "certain about my innocence."

He thanked some 400 Italian mayors and fellow Milanese citizens who urged his return.

Sala's name was added to a list of suspects after a judge rebuffed a prosecutor's request to shelve the case.