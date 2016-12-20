Newsweek reporter seeks ID of Twitter user after seizure

DALLAS — A Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy is seeking information from Twitter in his effort to find out the identity of a person he says sent him an image intended to trigger a seizure.

Kurt Eichenwald filed a request Monday in Dallas County Court seeking to depose Twitter executives. The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of President-elect Donald Trump.

Eichenwald says in his request that the image effectively triggered a seizure. He says the person tweeted a strobe image with the words, "You deserve a seizure for your posts," on Dec. 15.

The legal filing says Twitter suspended the sender's account "upon learning of the assault."