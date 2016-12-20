Puerto Rico ex-cop gets 200-year sentence for killing 3
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A former Puerto Rico policeman has been sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for killing three fellow officers at work nearly a year ago.
Tuesday's sentencing of Guarionex Candelario follows a conviction of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Lt. Luz Soto, Cmdr. Frank Roman and policewoman Rosario Hernandez on Dec. 28 following an argument at a police department in the southern coastal city of Ponce.
Candelario had been disarmed in 2005 and received psychological treatment for a decade. Police says his weapon was returned in January 2015 after he underwent two psychological exams.