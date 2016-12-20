Queen Elizabeth II to step down from some organizations

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II will step down from her role as patron of more than 20 charities and organizations at the end of the year.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday she will follow her husband Prince Philip's example and reduce her charitable work at the end of her 90th birthday year. He did the same when he turned 90 in 2011.

The palace stressed the queen will still be patron of more than 600 organizations.

The queen remains in apparent good health has reduced her travelling .